Carver Recreation Center to Host Holiday Craft Party

Release from Charlottesville:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will present a Holiday Craft Party on Saturday, December 16, 2017 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Carver Recreation Center.

Let the Festivities Begin! Bring the family and spend the afternoon creating fun holiday crafts while enjoying time meeting new friends at this free community event. There will also be hot chocolate, holiday music and the kids can visit with Santa.

Carver Recreation Center is located in the Jefferson School City Center at 233 4th Street NW, which is accessible via Main Street and Preston Avenue.

For more information, please contact Carver Recreation Center at (434) 970-3053 or visit www.charlottesville.org/parksandrec.