Women's Initiative Accepting Entries for Writing Contest

There are five days left to submit an essay or poem to The Women’s Initiative’s annual writing contest honoring women who have transformed life challenges into opportunities for change.

The 2017 Challenge into Change Writing Contest is accepting entries of 500 words or less about a woman (yourself or someone you know) surmounting a difficult situation in her life to find hope and healing. Entry deadline is Friday, December 15, 2017.

The contest’s focus is on celebrating each woman’s unique story; perfect grammar and spelling are not required, and first-time writers are encouraged to enter.

Winners will receive cash prizes, and all entrants will have the chance to be published in our Challenge into Change book and will be honored at a ceremony at the 2018 Virginia Festival of the Book in Charlottesville.

Entries can be in English, Spanish or other languages. For full submission guidelines, visit http://www.thewomensinitiative.org/change or call (434) 872-0047.

The Women’s Initiative is a Charlottesville nonprofit that provides vital mental health services to women regardless of their ability to pay. Our counseling services, social support and education enable women to transform life challenges into positive change and growth.

Visit us at www.thewomensinitiative.org. Our address is 1101 East High St., Suite A, Charlottesville, VA 22902. Phone: 434-872-0047. Fax: 434-872-0049.