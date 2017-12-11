Jefferson School Hosts Community Dialogue on Priorities for Charlottesville

The Charlottesville community is coming together to work on race relations and trusting city government.

The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center hosted its final dialogue on race discussion of the year Monday. People got to vote on their personal priorities within five different categories, everything from education to recovery and preparation stemming from the events of the summer.

“It’s rebuilding trust when you create something as a community leader,” Charlene Green, Office of Human Rights, said.

But that's exactly what dozens of people chose to talk about on Monday night.

“One is the mistrust with the police and the black community, but I'd say not only the community at this point. Second is finding ways to integrate and cross cultural and meet and speak to people we don't normally speak to and the third is preventing anything like this from happening again,” Wendy Roberman who lives in Charlottesville said.

The “Dialogue on Race Series” hosted by the Office of Human Rights asked: How can Charlottesville improve race relations in a number of different categories like the economy and education.

“I know that they have been trying to implement a lot of courses this year to address, what is the specific community history in this city,” Scott Bandi, who lives in Charlottesville, said.

“I think that information is just starting to come out for most people. Whereas the people who lived through it they're very well aware of it but for the rest of us I think we are just starting to learn,” Roberman said.

Another category was government. Some people had ideas to address what they call "structural racism" through things including housing.

“I think we need to sort of back up and sort of take a 40,000 sq. ft. view of what can we do in our community that allows more internal mobility of people to mix with regards to race, racial backgrounds,” Grant Tate, who lives in Charlottesville, said.

The final category: recovery and preparation after a summer of violence in the city.

“There have to be ways where speech can be free without having it be violent,” Roberman said.

"Plans for prevention, because they are going to come back, need to be better prepared. And pursue ways to ensure public safety,” Green said.

People cast their votes by placing a red dot on a piece of paper, all in the hope of making positive change.

People will come back together after the New Year on Jan. 22 to talk about what things people voted for most, and to come up with action plans for the city.