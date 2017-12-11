Orange Votes for Short-Term Rental Hosts to Register with Town

If you're planning to rent your home out to overnight guests in the town of Orange, you're now required to register with town officials. The town council voted on the ordinance recently, but it won't go into effect until next year.

That new ordinance will affect people using services like Airbnb and vrbo.com. Town officials say they decided on the creating this ordinance after the General Assembly passed measures this year allowing localities to track short-term rentals.

“I have no problem with what the town is trying to do,” Anne Beavers, Airbnb host, said.

“Virginia’s General Assembly this past session specially allowed towns to create their registries for localities to help see who's doing what type of short-term rentals in their towns.,” John Cooley, director of community development and planning, said.

Some bed and breakfast owners think the new ordinance will help the different short-term rentals get on a level playing field.

“I certainly understand their concerns, but what we do as Airbnb host I believe is a different thing … I believe the person who is in it as a full-time business as a hotel or bed and breakfast is offering a different thing than what we're offering, we're not doing it full-time,” Beavers said.

In addition to the registry, the town requires people renting rooms for compensation to pay a transient occupancy tax.

“We're not looking to make a lot of money off this, but it is in our town code … so we're under the opinion if it's in the code and people are already renting, offering these rooms for rent, we just need to make sure that everyone is doing that same thing,” Cooley said.

Town officials say short-term rentals do not face any other regulations. The registry is free, but those who do not sign up could face a fine.

“Right now our ordinance does not get into that, it's just a registry and we're just trying to see who's out there,” Cooley said.

The ordinance will not take effect until January 2018. Town officials say their goal in the first six months is to be educational and get everyone into compliance with the town code.