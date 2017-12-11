Charlottesville Neighbors Install Traffic Camera to Catch Speeding Drivers

People living in a Charlottesville neighborhood are upset with the amount of speeding drivers passing through their streets.

They decided to take matters into their own hands on Monday, December 11.

People living on the corner of 10th and Page streets say the majority of drivers are exceeding the 25 miles per hour speed limit.

Neighbors approached former University of Virginia professor Paul Reynolds, who'd previously installed speed-monitoring cameras in other city neighborhoods, to install a "citizen's traffic camera."

With their new speed camera, they say they've snagged some drivers going sixty in this slow zone.

The goal is to catch enough drivers flying down the streets in hopes that the city traffic engineer will put a stop sign or police camera on the street.

The people monitoring the camera say they aren't using it to track any personal information and they can't take any legal action against anyone who is exceeding the speed limit, but they hope they can bring attention to the unsafe conditions that are brought on by speeding drivers.

Charlottesville's traffic engineer did a study of the neighborhood in 2016. He said his findings were not enough to bring any changes on the road.

"They only caught three out of 10,000 cars going 35 miles or over in a 24-hour study,” says Reynolds. “That's just unbelievable. I've got a picture here for you of six vehicles in less than an hour at 36 miles per hour or over."

Reynolds says that if you hit a pedestrian while going at least 10 miles over the speed limit, the chance of the person dying is tripled.

His camera has caught a JAUNT bus, a Charlottesville school bus, and a police van all going at least 35 miles per hour.