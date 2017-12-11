Waynesboro City Council to Consider Rezoning Request for Luxury Apartments

The developer is asking the city to rezone eight acres

On Monday, December 11, Waynesboro City Council will consider letting a developer expand a luxury apartment complex just off Interstate 64.

The developer is requesting the city to rezone about eight acres of land to allow for up to 120 new units next to the Windigrove Apartment Complex.

Right now, the land is zoned for a shopping center with retail and restaurant space as part of the original "Waynesboro Place" development.

The city's planning commission unanimously recommends council approve the rezoning request.