Prosecution Files Motion to Downgrade Charge Against DeAndre Harris

The man who faces a felony charge following a violent scuffle in the Market Street Parking Garage may now be going up against a smaller penalty.

Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Dave Chapman has filed a motion for a felony charge of unlawful wounding against 20-year-old DeAndre Shakur Harris to become misdemeanor assault and battery.

A person had filed a charge of malicious wounding against the Suffolk-area man with the magistrate on October 9.

Harris turned himself over to the Charlottesville Police Department on October 12. Authorities served Harris a warrant, and later released him on an unsecured bond.

Chapman said the accusations against Harris do not warrant a felony charge.

Three men - Alex Michael Ramos, Daniel Patrick Borden, and Jacob Scott Goodwin - are accused of attacking Harris inside the Market Street Parking Garage on Saturday, August 12.

Harris and the three men accused of attacking him are all scheduled to appear in city circuit courthouse on Thursday, December 14. Their cases are still pending in Charlottesville General District Court, but were moved due to the number of people expected to come to the hearings. In a court order, Judge Robert Downer says the venue change will help maintain order [PDF].

Safety precautions are also in place for these and other hearings related to August 12 that are expected to be taken up on Thursday. Car attack suspect James Alex Fields Jr. and the man accused of firing a weapon during the Unite the Right rally, Richard Wilson Preston, are also due in court the same day. Backpacks, purses, and electronic devices are among the types of items that will be prohibited from courtroom [PDF].