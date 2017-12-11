Barracks Road Mural Artist to Present Interpretation of his Art

The mural will be presented on Dec. 11

The mural is said to link the city with the county

A mural to beautify a retaining wall on Barracks Road in Albemarle County is now done after weeks of work.

The county is hosting a presentation of the mural at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 11, at the Jack Jouett Media Center.

The mural artist, Chicho Lorenzo, will walk through his interpretation of the mural and what it means.

The mural is considered a gateway between Albemarle county and the city of Charlottesville.