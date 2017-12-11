Drivers Can Expect Delays on Richmond Ave in Staunton

City of Staunton Press Release:

DECEMBER 11, 2017 — The City will switch on new traffic lights tomorrow, Dec. 12, at the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Frontier Center Trail, which may cause some traffic delays.

Workers will be trading out existing traffic lights for new signals, which have already been installed but not activated. Work will begin at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to continue until at least 4 p.m.

The City will place two police officers in the area to direct traffic during the changeover.