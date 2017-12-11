Charlottesville Denies Kessler's Application to Hold Anniversary Rally

Charlottesville City Hall is denying a permit request from Jason Kessler, the organizer of August's Unite the Right rally.

The city has 10 days to respond, or the request automatically gets approved. However, Charlottesville City Councilor Bob Fenwick told NBC29 that Kessler's permit has been denied.

Kessler wanted to again hold a rally in Emancipation Park, exactly one year after the deadly and violent events connected to August 12.

The organizer's first rally, which drew many "alt-right" supporters and leaders, was advertised as a way to support the statue of Robert E. Lee in the park.

Authorities had declared an unlawful assembly before the event could get started.

According to his new application, Kessler wanted to hold a two-day “rally against government civil rights abuse and failure to follow security plans for political dissidents.”

Kessler has stated that he would sue the city if the permit request is denied.

Brian Lambert, an associate of Kessler, had applied for dual permits at both McGuffey and Justice parks for the same weekend. Officials had until Wednesday, December 13, to issue a decision.

The city announced shortly before 5 p.m. that Lambert's application permits had been denied as well.

Statement from Jason Kessler:

The decision is bogus and should be reversed in court. We’re going to be suing Charlottesville for this many other civil rights violations starting early next year.