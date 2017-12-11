Charlottesville Denies Kessler's Application to Hold Anniversary RallyPosted: Updated:
Charlottesville Denies Kessler's Application to Hold Anniversary RallyMore>>
Reported by Henry Graff
Reported by Henry Graff
Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.Full Story
Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.Full Story
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
Charlottesville Denies Kessler's Application to Hold Anniversary Rally
Charlottesville City Hall is denying a permit request from Jason Kessler, the organizer of August's Unite the Right rally, to hold another event.
-
Charlottesville Mulling Decision for Special Events At Downtown Parks
The clock is ticking on a pending permit requests from Unite the Right rally organizer Jason Kessler, and Brian Lambert. Both want to hold events at Charlottesville parks on August 12, 2018
-
Christopher Cantwell Released on Bond
A New Hampshire man charged in connection to the Tiki torch-lit rally is no longer behind bars. Christopher C. Cantwell is out on a $25,000 bond with home-electric monitoring.
-
Governor's Task Force Issues Final Report on Unite the Right Rally
A task force created by Governor McAuliffe to review state's response to the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville has released its final report and recommendations.
-
Charlottesville Court Delays Hearing More Motions in Statue Lawsuit
The legal battle over two statues in a pair of downtown Charlottesville parks is being pushed to next year.
-
Charlottesville City Council, Police Face Heavy Criticism from Public After Report
Monday night, dozens of people packed inside Charlottesville City Hall to sound off on an independent review into white supremacy events this summer.
-
City Council to Hear from Tim Heaphy, Public Regarding August 12 Report
Tim Heaphy is set to formally present his findings to Charlottesville City Council on Monday, December 4. Councilors are preparing to hear feedback from the community, as well as learn about Heaphy’s report in greater detail.
-
Updated: Independent Review of Charlottesville Rallies, Protests Released
Former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy has released an independent review of the protests and rallies involving white nationalists and supremacists in Charlottesville.
-