2 Charged in Connection to Police Chase Through Waynesboro

12/11/2017 Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:

On Sunday December 10, 2017 at approximately 1214 hrs, a patrol officer was monitoring traffic in the area of E. Main Street and South Delphine Avenue when he observed a Honda Civic with an equipment violation. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver of the Civic sped away from the officer, who initiated a pursuit.

As the driver of the Civic attempted to turn onto Windsor Avenue, the vehicle hit the curb and went over the sidewalk. The vehicle briefly came to a stop, then proceeded to take off again.The pursuit was terminated by the officer at that time.

From a distance, the officer was able to observe the Civic turning onto Jefferson Avenue heading northbound. As the officer turned onto Jefferson Avenue, he saw the Civic strike an occupied vehicle head-on. The officer stopped at the accident scene to check on the driver. The Civic then left the scene of the accident and continued north on Jefferson Avenue to South Wayne Avenue.

The Civic continued to drive in a reckless manner and passed the stopped traffic by driving over the curb and median. The vehicle then turned right onto Arch Ave. where it spun out of control and struck another curb.

Officers arrived at that scene and the Civic took off again and turned northbound on S. Wayne Ave. Officers did not re-initiate the pursuit.

Officers were able to keep the vehicle in view from a safe distance as it turned west onto W. 11th Street. Officers then found the vehicle had struck an unoccupied parked car at Pine Ave. and Locust Ave. then hit a utility pole becoming disabled. The 2 occupants fled on foot and were captured by the officers on W. Main St. after a brief foot chase.

The driver was subsequently identified as Kristina Lee Haney, 28 years old from Charlottesville, Va. The passenger was identified as Cynthia Marie Yorke, 27 years old from Churchville, VA. Upon verifying each individual’s information, Haney was wanted on 2 outstanding misdemeanor warrants from other jurisdictions. York was wanted on 4 outstanding misdemeanor warrants from 2 jurisdictions.

A search of the driver and the vehicle yielded a .45 caliber handgun, money and assorted suspected drugs and paraphernalia related to the distribution of controlled substances.

The following is a compiled list of charges filed against both individuals:

Haney:

2x Served Fail to Appears out of Augusta County (Misdemeanor)

46.2-817 Eluding (Felony)

46.2-894 Hit and Run (Felony)

46.2-896 Hit and Run (Misdemeanor)

46.2-301 Drive While License is Revoked 7th Offense (Misdemeanor)

18.2-248 Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine (Felony)

18.2-248 Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (Felony)

18.2-308.2 Possession of a Firearm by a Non-Violent Convicted Felon (Felony)

18.2-308.4 Possession of a Firearm While In Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Yorke: