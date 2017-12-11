United to Offer Flights Out of Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport

Flights from United will replace an airline that's faced complaints about its service from Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD).

Monday, December 11, the airport's commission approved a federally-subsidized $2.8 million a year deal to bring daily flights to Dulles International Airport and Chicago’s O'Hare.

The service will replace Via Air, which the commission said struggled with reliability and providing connections since starting flights last year.

SkyWest will operate the United jet service starting April 3.

“This is a big shift in terms of the type of service this community's had in the past. In the past, we've never had a carrier of SkyWest's scale or sophistication to serve this market, and we've struggled because of that,” said SHD Executive Director Greg Campbell.

SkyWest will provide two flights to-and-from Dulles and one flight to-and-from Chicago on weekdays, with one roundtrip flight to each city on weekends.

Tickets are on sale now through United Airlines.