UVA Honored on National ‘100 Great Orthopedics Programs’ List

12/11/2017 Release from the University of Virginia Health System:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 11, 2017 - Becker's Hospital Review has selected University of Virginia Orthopedics at UVA Medical Center for its list of 100 hospitals and health systems with great orthopedics programs.

“The hospitals included on this list are national leaders in orthopedic care,” wrote the staff of Becker’s, a national healthcare publication, in its introduction to the list. “Many are high volume joint replacement centers and have earned recognition for knee and hip replacements as well as spinal procedures. These hospitals and health systems also engage in research and clinical trials to further advance the field of orthopedics.”

In selecting UVA Orthopedics to this year’s list, Becker’s highlighted its top 50 ranking by U.S. News and World Report for orthopedics care as well as low infection rates for patients receiving total joint replacements.

“UVA Orthopedics is humbled to be recognized again by Becker's Hospital Review for our exceptional, comprehensive patient care and outcomes in all orthopedic specialties, particularly hip and knee joint replacement,” said A. Bobby Chhabra, MD, chair of UVA’s Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. “This is an outstanding honor for our faculty, our healthcare team members and our partners from across the UVA Medical Center and UVA Health System who work diligently each and every day to provide the highest-quality care and service to patients throughout Virginia and beyond.”

“I want to join Dr. Chhabra in commending our team members from across UVA Health System for their collaboration to meet the care needs of all of our orthopedics patients,” said Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace, chief executive officer of UVA Medical Center.

Hospitals named to the list by Becker’s Hospital Review are not ranked and are presented in alphabetical order.