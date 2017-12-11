DMV’s License Plate Contest Entry Period Ending Soon

12/11/2017 Release from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles:

RICHMOND – Time is running out for Virginia high school students (grades 9-12) who want to submit their designs into the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ (DMV) Take Action Against Distraction License Plate Design Contest.

Students have until 11:59 p.m. December 15, 2017 to enter their designs for a chance to win $1,000 in cash and see their design concept on a Virginia license plate.

Entering the contest is simple. Any student enrolled in a Virginia public, private, parochial, or home school and in grades 9-12 can design a license plate depicting distraction-free driving and submit the design to www.dmvNOW.com/vaplatecontest through December 15. A panel of judges will select eight final designs that will go on to a statewide public vote in the spring of 2018.

The grand prize winner will be announced in April 2018 and take home $1,000.

The creation of this new license plate would not be possible without the support of Governor Terry McAuliffe, Delegate Thomas “Tag” Greason, and the 2017 General Assembly. Delegate Greason sponsored House Bill 1763, which was passed by this year’s General Assembly and signed by the Governor in May. The bill authorizes DMV to issue a series of special license plates promoting highway safety, with the first license plate focusing on distracted driving.

For more information on the Take Action Against Distraction License Plate Design Contest – including how to enter, guidelines, and resources, visit www.dmvNOW.com/vaplatecontest.