Runners Race to Breweries Before "Elf" Viewing at the Paramount

Runners in festive Christmas gear flooded the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville for the first "Buddy and Brew Run.”

The three-mile run was hosted by the Paramount Theater.

Each year, the theater plays the movie "Elf" during the holidays, but this year they wanted to switch things up a bit.

They decided to add in costumes, lights, sneakers, and beer for this year’s holiday celebration.

Runners raced to Champion Brewing for their first pour and then to Three Notch'd Brewing Company for another beer before ending back at the theater to watch the movie.

“People love having fun all the time, and there's so many static holiday things to do,” says Matthew Simon of the Paramount Theater. “It's always really fun to twist it up and make it a little more fun and involve other companies as well."

The Paramount hopes to make this race an annual Christmas tradition.