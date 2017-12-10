Louisa County Woman Campaigns for Alzheimer's License Plate Design

A Louisa County woman is asking people across the commonwealth to help her raise awareness and funds for a disease that took her grandmother's life.

She's campaigning for the General Assembly to approve her design for a license plate dedicated to Alzheimer's disease.

Katy Reed is hoping she can lower the number of deaths that occur each year as a result of the memory loss disease by spreading awareness with something as simple as a license plate.

But, in order to do that, she needs to presell 450 plates.

“When she passed away, I promised her that I would do whatever I could to make sure that the people that I'm taking care of are taken care of, and that's kind of where it all started,” says Katy Reed, who’s spearheading the campaign and is a volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association.

Reed lost her grandmother to Alzheimer's disease almost 16 years ago, but she feels like just yesterday she was with her.

“We would play Scrabble every afternoon,” says Reed. “She would make me cookie dough because I wasn't allowed to have it."

Since her grandmother's death, Reed has dedicated her life to being a caretaker for people living with Alzheimer's and is a volunteer for the Alzheimer's Association.

“It's very hard to watch somebody go through that disease, but I would rather watch and help somebody go through that disease than them be alone,” says Reed.

The association is a resource for families and serves as an educational and research facility.

“We knew we needed to find a way to reach our vision, which is a world without Alzheimer's, so we really have engaged in funding research ourselves and supporting others to get involved in research,” says Sue Friedman, president of the central and western Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.



Reed wants to help with that.

Her current license plate displays her grandmother's birthday, and she thought it would be great if more people knew the meaning behind it.

This sparked the idea to create a design for an Alzheimer's awareness license plate.

“It does two things: it raises awareness, and ultimately it can help raise funds,” says Friedman.

If Reed can presell 450 plates by December 15, the General Assembly will vote on making the plate official.

After the first 1,000 are purchased, the Department of Motor Vehicles will give $15 from each $25 plate to the Alzheimer's Association.

"I've always wanted one,” says Reed. “And there was never one available, so I figured I'd just do it myself."

Reed needs to sell just 120 more plates by the deadline on Friday, December 15.

The license plates may be placed on motorcycles and other types of vehicles besides just personal ones. If you're interested in purchasing a license plate, you can reserve one here.