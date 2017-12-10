Louisa County's Season Ends with 43-22 Loss in Class 4 State Finals

The Louisa County High School football team had its tremendous season end with a loss Sunday in the VHSL Class 4 state championship game, as the Lions lost 43-22 against Salem at William & Mary.

Salem has won three consecutive state titles.

"It's always tough when you lose one of these," says head coach Mark Fischer. "I've been through three of these now, and come up on the short end of the stick each time. It's tough for the kids, but I told them, this is a metaphor for life."

Senior running back Job Whalen says, "Not to give up, fight through adversity. Even this season, we fought through a lot of adversity, I can't even tell you how much adversity we fought through the whole four years."

"This team revolves around head coach," says senior linebacker Tony Thurston. "He's a father figure to all of us. He'd do anything for us, we'd do anything for him. We knew this was his last year, we tried to do everything that we could for him."

Louisa fought back from a 28-6 deficit to cut the deficit to 28-22 in the third quarter, but they couldn't get any closer.

Salem outscored Louisa 15-0 in the fourth quarter.

The stat sheet was pretty even, as Salem had 418 yards of total offense, while Louisa had 383.

The Lions had 21 first downs compared to 20 for Salem.

Louisa's Job Whalen rushed for 173 yards.

Malik Bell rushed for 114 yards and passed for 73 yards, but also threw four interceptions.

The defeat in the title game was Louisa's first loss of the season, and the Lions finish with a record of 14-1.