R.E. Lee Falls to Appomattox 38-34 in Class 2 State Championship Game

The R.E. Lee football team was playing in the state finals for the first time in program history

The R.E. Lee football team had its amazing season end with a 38-34 loss to Appomattox in the VHSL Class 2 state championship game on Sunday in Salem..

The Leemen were playing in the state finals for the first time in school history, while the Raiders won the title for the third year in a row.

Lee (13-2) finishes the season as state runner-up, and with the most wins in program history.

Head coach Scott Girolmo says, "The real trophy is getting to spend another week with these guys that I love so much, and being able to be a small piece of their lives, and to be able to share the memories that we have, this run that we made in the playoffs, for ever and ever."

Lee led 17-10 at halftime on touchdown runs from Garrett Lawler and Jayden Williams.

The game was tied at 17-17 heading into the 4th quarter, and the teams combined to score 38 points in the final frame.

The game-winning touchdown for Appomattox came with 1:46 remaining.

Devin Williams led Lee with 118 yards rushing, while quarterback Jayden Williams rushed for 69 yards and passed for 143 yards.

R.E. Lee outgained Appomattox 417-373 in total yards.