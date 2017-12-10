Charlottesville Municipal Band Raises Over $1 Million

The Charlottesville Municipal Band has surpassed its $500,000 fundraising goal to continue performing live music in the community.

At its 95th holiday concert on Sunday, December 10, the band announced more than 900 donors have contributed over $590,000.

An anonymous donor said that if the band raised $500,000 by the end of the year, the donor would match that amount. As a result of the band's efforts, its total funds are now over $1 million.

“We're just grateful to the community,” says Steve Layman, the band's director. “The folks in central Virginia, Charlottesville, and Albemarle came together - they care about us and the music that we provide for free for the community each year.”

The city of Charlottesville cut funding for the band in 2016.

The money raised during this campaign will be placed in an endowment to pay for music rights, concert venue fees, and other operating costs.