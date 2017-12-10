Office of Human Rights Invites Community to Vote on Priority Projects

Office of Human Rights Invites Community to Vote on Priority ProjectsPosted: Updated:
The meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 11
Office of Human Rights Invites Community to Vote on Priority ProjectsMore>>
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story