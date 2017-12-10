Quantcast

Office of Human Rights Invites Community to Vote on Priority Projects

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

People in Charlottesville will be voting on how the city can best work to improve race relations on Monday, December 11.

The Office of Human Rights is set to conclude its 2017 Dialogue on Race Monday night.

These dialogues have been a multi-part series in which participants have discussed and drafted ways the city can improve to make more people feel comfortable.

Community members are invited to vote for priority projects in the categories of economy, education, government, social-cultural, and also recovering and planning - which stems from the violent events of this past summer.

“Even before the events of July and August happened, we were planning another round of dialogue on race discussions and so we just completed these discussions and so we’re asking the community to come together and vote on what they want the priorities should be,” says Charlene Green of the Office of Human Rights.

The event will take place on Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center.

