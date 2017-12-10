Wintergreen Resort Fires Up Snow Guns, Prepares to Open Ski Slopes

The resort is looking forward to a successful season

The colder weather is allowing Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County to fire up its snow guns to get the slopes ready to open this week.

The resort's director of mountain operations says Saturday's natural snowfall helped out as well.

And to add to the wintry mix, the snow guns have been going strong since Thursday, December 7.

Crews have already put more than nine million gallons of water into the snow-making process.

“A lot of people will say that man-made snow is fake snow but it’s not,” says Zachary Marlowe, director of mountain operations at Wintergreen.

Marlowe explains that the snow-making process produces snowflakes just like the ones that fall from the sky.

“It’s the same thing as a natural snowflake, it just doesn’t fall as long as what a natural snowflake does.”



Marlowe’s team began making snow on Thursday.

“We kinda waited for the temperatures to kinda get below 28 degrees wet bulb that factors into the temperature and the humidity and then we were able to turn the snow-making guns on,” says Marlowe. “We’ve put about nine-and-a-half million, close to 10 million gallons of water out on the hill on our primary slopes.”

These snow guns spray water into the air and let the freezing temperatures do the rest.

“Making snow is almost like taking your compressor at home - you know pressure washer and shooting it up in the air – it’s a little more complex than that but what we’re doing is combining air and water together in a nozzle that atomizes the water, propels it in the air, and then it starts to crystallize and it falls as snow,” says Marlowe.

Each of the guns is carefully positioned to ensure the best results on the slopes.

“We use a lot of our historical knowledge to figure out what the good spacing for those guns are - the style of gun that it is we make sure that we maximize the uses for those guns and those locations,” says Marlowe.

Marlowe says the three inches of natural snow the resort received Saturday helps get skiers and snowboarders in the spirit.

That snowfall also has him optimistic for a good season on the slopes.

“We think it’s gonna be a good season,” says Marlowe. “The past two years haven’t been that kind to use with cold temperatures; this year were getting a nice, good, cold start so we’re looking forward to a pretty successful season this year.”

As long as all goes well, the resort expects to kick-off the ski season by opening seven of its more than 20 slopes on Friday, December 15.