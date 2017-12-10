Riverheads Wins Back-to-Back State Championships Crushing Chilhowie 42-0

The Riverheads High School football team crushed Chilhowie 42-0 in Salem Sunday to win the Class 1 state championship.

The Gladiators win back to back state titles for the first time in school history.

"Pretty awesome, especially being back-to-back," says senior running back Dalton Jordan.

Riverheads had 424 yard of total offense compared to just 89 for Chilhowie.

Devin Morris rushed for two touchdowns and 171 yards.

Jordan had two 1-yard touchdown runs and finished with 150 yards rushing

"It feels good," says senior quarterback Tyler Smith. "My sophomore year I went out with a loss and it felt really bad. It feels good to come back and have two wins."

Morris says, "It feels good, second back-to-back. We just knew we had to come out and get the second one. Even though we won last year, this one feels better than last year, getting my second one, since I'm a junior."

Riverheads head coach Robert Casto says, "This is awesome, it certainly never gets tiring. It's been great for our kids, they've battled all year and we've had some adversity to overcome, and they just stayed the course. I'm really pleased with how they performed."

Tyler Smith had a rushing touchdown, and Jaden Phillps had touchdown off a blocked punt recovered in the end zone.

The championship is the fifth state title in Gladiators' program history.

Riverheads also won state championships in 2000, 2006, 2010, and 2016.