Albemarle Neighborhood Hosts Annual Luminary Night

A neighborhood book club in Albemarle County is spreading some holiday cheer on Saturday, December 9.

People who live in Dunlora Forrest hosted their annual Luminary Night.

They decorate the neighborhood for everyone to enjoy and then the party attendees hop from house to house, leaving donations in a basket as they go.

This year, the book club selected Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville-Albemarle as the recipient of Saturday night’s donations.

“This is amazing that you would do this, and have us as a beneficiary,” says Ellen Osborne of Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville-Albemarle. “We're very grateful, and we love the fact that not only are you giving us money, but several of your community members volunteer with us, and volunteers are our greatest resource."

The Literacy Volunteers teach adults how to read. The group has more than 400 students.

For information on how to volunteer, check out the group's website.