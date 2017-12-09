Virginia Organizing Hosts Event to Bring Attention to Social Injustices Through Comedy

Social justice issues and comedy don't often mix.

But on Saturday, December 9, Virginia Organizing invited the Charlottesville community to the Paramount Theater to hear from people who are fighting for racial and social justice as well as a comedian who believes in laughing when life gets tough.

This is the first year Virginia Organizing has hosted this night of comedy and storytelling.

The group believes that there’s no one better to tell its story than people who are well known in the Charlottesville community.

It was a night for the Charlottesville community to share some laughs.

“While it's been a year of tragedy, it has also been a year of heroes,” says former congressman Tom Perriello.

But it was also a night to reflect on some of the harder times.

This night of entertainment was planned to raise money for the Virginia Organizing.

The benefit featured Perriello, comedian Ann Randolph, and Susan Bro - the mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed in the car attack following the “Unite the Right” rally in August.

“We can't be serious all the time, and humor is definitely a way that we connect with one another, and there are very few stories that we can tell about Heather that don't involve humor in the family,” says Bro. “She was hilarious."

Bro and others at the event say they didn't know much about Virginia Organizing before this year.

The nonpartisan group challenges injustices on issues like healthcare and immigration.

“Virginia Organizing, we go into communities and we build relationships and we're gonna be there for so many more years,” says Emma Hale of Virginia Organizing.

The group says it's funded solely by donations, but the cost of tickets for the benefit was on a sliding scale - meaning if you couldn't afford it, you could still come and enjoy some laughs.

“That ability to both celebrate, laugh, and understand we need to keep going forward is important,” says Perriello.

Saturday night’s show aimed to bring more awareness to social and racial justice in Charlottesville while raising money for the group's mission.