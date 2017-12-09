Sunset Avenue Closed for Roadwork

Virginia Department of Transportation Press Release:

CULPEPER — This weekend, Route 781 (Sunset Avenue Extended) will be closed to through traffic near Route 875 (Country Green Road) in Albemarle County while Contour Construction works under permit from the Virginia Department of Transportation to improve sight distance near the Wintergreen Farms subdivision.

From 7 p.m. Dec. 8 through 6 a.m. Dec. 11, Route 781 will be closed from 0.2 mile west of Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) to Route 875.

Crews will reduce the grade of Route 781 to improve safety and visibility for motorists.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes during the closure. Access will be maintained to all private and commercial entrances.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.