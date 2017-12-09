Essex County Sheriff's Office Searching for Endangered Missing Child

Virginia State Police Press Release:

The Endangered Missing Child Alert remains active Saturday morning (Dec. 9) on behalf of the Essex County Sheriff’s Office for Elise Kristine Wenig, 14.



Elise was last seen at Essex County High School on Friday (Dec. 8) and may be in the company of her mother, Jennifer Sherman-Wenig, 34.



Elise is a white female, 5’1 and 150 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last wearing a long, black coat along with a black Adidas hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike shoes. She wears pink glasses and has a nose ring.



Jennifer is a white female, 5’2 and 210 lbs., with green eyes and red hair.

If you have any information related to either female, then please immediately call 911 or directly contact the Essex County Sheriff’s Office at 804-443-3347, or Virginia State Police at #77 on a cell phone.