Holiday Art Crawl Held in Downtown Charlottesville

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Families gathered in downtown Charlottesville on Saturday, December 9, to celebrate the season with the inaugural Holiday Art Crawl.

Organizations in the art community came together for people to enjoy a day full of holiday activities, shopping, and art.

To add to the fun, people were instructed to collect two stamps on a passport from different locations in order to redeem a free hot chocolate from Splendora's.

“We have over 20 artist studios this year - the most we've ever had - and in each studio, you can experience hands-on art-making, making a lot of different types of ornaments from-print making and stained glass to filling globes with tissue to actually blowing glass ornaments,” says Leah Stoddard, the development director at McGuffey Art Center.

Organizers say the holiday crawl gave people the opportunity to explore a variety of art organizations throughout the city.