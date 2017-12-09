Champion Brewery Collects Winter Jackets for the Haven

A Charlottesville man is collecting winter clothes for the homeless.

The event at Champion Brewing Company took place on Saturday, December 9, but people have been dropping off clothing donations since Friday.

It's all to benefit The Haven, which provides a day shelter and services for the homeless.

Organizer Kerry Rock thinks they'll get a great turn out despite the weather.

“It is kind of ironic that on the day that we're asking for coats, is a day that everyone's gonna need it, whether you're homeless or not,” says Rock.

This is the second year of the winter wear drive at Champion.

It collected 300 items in 2016.

The event will be going on until 8 p.m. Saturday.