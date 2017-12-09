Top-Seeded JMU Football to Host No. 5 South Dakota State in National Semifinals

James Madison University Media Release

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Top-seeded James Madison will face off with No. 5 South Dakota State out of the Missouri Valley Football Conference in the semifinals of the 2017 NCAA FCS playoffs after both teams earned home victories in the quarterfinal round.

The Dukes and Jackrabbits will play at Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field either on Friday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 or on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

It will be the first meeting between the Dukes and Jacks. JMU is making its second straight semifinal appearance and fourth all-time, while SDSU is in the semis for the first time since its transition to the FCS in 2008.

The Dukes (13-0) rallied for a 31-28 victory on Friday night against Weber State. Trailing 28-20 with just over two minutes remaining, JMU scored a touchdown with a two-point conversion, forced WSU to a three-and-out and Ethan Ratke booted home a JMU playoff-record long 46-yard field goal as time expired. The win was JMU’s 25th in a row, which ranks second all-time in FCS history.

The Jackrabbits (11-2) make the trek to Harrisonburg after rolling to a 56-14 victory against New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon. Jake Wieneke had a 140 receiving yards and 48 rushing yards, tallying three total touchdowns. Four different Jackrabbits recorded at least one rushing score, as SDSU used three first-quarter touchdowns to set the tone.

This marks the second straight year JMU will face a Missouri Valley team in the national semifinals. Last season, the Dukes ended North Dakota State’s five-year national title reign with a 27-17 win back on Dec. 16, 2016 in the FargoDome. It will also be the second time JMU will host a semifinal, with the other coming back in 2008.