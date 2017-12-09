VDOT Operating Under Emergency Conditions in Case of Overnight Refreeze

With the threat of a refreeze overnight, Virginia Department of Transportation crews are working round-the-clock, patrolling the roads to watch for any problem areas and to spread salt and sand.

All area headquarters are operating under emergency conditions, which means that crews are working 12-hour shifts in addition to some contract crews.

“Our VDOT crews will continue to work overnight to monitor conditions and respond to any reports of any freezing roads,” says Lou Hatter, communications manager at VDOT. “That's really the key thing right now is making sure that we don't have any black ice conditions overnight and early tomorrow morning.”

Right now, VDOT is warning drivers to watch out for isolated patches of snow or slush on the roadways.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says it will continue to evaluate conditions to see if crews will be needed throughout the day Sunday.