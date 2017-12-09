Quantcast

JMRL Hosts Holiday Craft-Making Open House

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville's Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library invited people to take part in a fun holiday crafting experience on Saturday, December 9.

The free Holiday Craft Open House allowed participants to learn how to make several Christmas-themed items including ornaments and gift tags.

“We’re doing some really fun ornaments, they’re filled with book page, we also are offering holiday cards so you can make those yourself, gift tags, picture frames, and jewelry,” says Elizabeth Rapp, the reference librarian.

Rapp says this event is a wonderful opportunity for the library to reach out and connect with community members.

  Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

