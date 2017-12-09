JMRL Hosts Holiday Craft-Making Open House

Charlottesville's Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library invited people to take part in a fun holiday crafting experience on Saturday, December 9.

The free Holiday Craft Open House allowed participants to learn how to make several Christmas-themed items including ornaments and gift tags.

“We’re doing some really fun ornaments, they’re filled with book page, we also are offering holiday cards so you can make those yourself, gift tags, picture frames, and jewelry,” says Elizabeth Rapp, the reference librarian.

Rapp says this event is a wonderful opportunity for the library to reach out and connect with community members.