Kiwanis Club Hosts Annual Pancake Breakfast

A Charlottesville organization dedicated to helping children hosted a holiday pancake breakfast on Saturday, December 9, with proceeds going toward youth charities.

The Charlottesville Kiwanis Club hosted its annual Tis the Season Pancake Breakfast at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The family event benefits People Places, an organization supporting foster and adoption services for children, as well as the Ronald McDonald House, and University of Virginia’s Children's Hospital.

“Christmas is about kids, and so we feel like it’s an ideal time to come out and partner with the people in this community that take care of the children that are most vulnerable and most in need,” says Karen Dowell, the chair of the pancake breakfast.

Organizers estimate more than 100 people took part in the event.