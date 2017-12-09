Activists Protest Republican-Backed Tax Bill in Shenandoah Valley

Protestors in the Shenandoah Valley are rallying against Republican-backed tax reform.

They call it a scam, and are asking their congressman to remove his support from the tax bill.

A crowd of activists grabbed their bullhorns and protest signs on Saturday, December 9, and set up shop in front of the Augusta County Courthouse.

They're relaying their message to drivers passing by and calling on Sixth District Congressman Bob Goodlatte to vote "no" on this tax reform plan.

“It’s like they’re breaking open the piggy bank and handing it over to people who don’t deserve it,” says Nanci Kalanta, a protester.

These dedicated protestors didn't let Saturday's snow in Staunton stop them from rallying against the Republican tax plans. They even used the weather as a way to convey their message.

“The new tax bill gives tax breaks to people who have golf courses, who have private planes, and it leaves the rest of us out in the cold,” says Kalanta.

The protesters hope that their voices will get through to their representative.

“We really feel like our communities needed to rally against the tax bills steamrolling through the House and Senate, they passed both the House and the Senate, but now they have to go to conference committee,” says Julie Scofield, a protester. “These bills are both very different, they are both very bad, and very damaging for different reasons.

These activists from Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro feel like their communities are being singled out by Republicans.

“We are disproportionately hurt in this area by this bill - the Shenandoah Valley - we need business to come here and part of the business that we want to come here are green energies,” says Kalanta.

Protesters believe environmental issues are important in the valley.

“We here in this area are very concerned about the environment and we don’t think dirty energy like oil and gas companies should continue to get breaks while they remove incentives for clean energy for solar and wind,” says Scofield.

The group is calling on Goodlatte to stand with them and oppose the tax plan.

“He’s going to have another opportunity to vote on these bills when a conference, if a conference bill comes forward, if they’re able to negotiate a final compromise on this bill, he has an opportunity to vote no - and were trying to convince him to vote no,” says Scofield.

Goodlatte voted in favor of the House of Representatives' version of the tax bill in November.

Currently, House and Senate members are working to sort out the differences between the two bills with the goal of having a final draft on President Trump's desk by Christmas.