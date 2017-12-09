Harrisonburg Prepares for Winter Weather

City of Harrisonburg Press Release:

Harrisonburg, Va. – The city of Harrisonburg has begun preparing for the potential of winter weather to arrive in the area late tonight and tomorrow. Around noon today, crews with the Public Works Department started applying liquid brine to the roadways, which helps prevent snow and ice from sticking to the asphalt.

Staff with the Public Works Department will be deployed overnight to monitor the conditions and treat the roadways should any precipitation accumulate on the roads.

Motorists are reminded to use caution when traveling on wet roadways, increase stopping distance between vehicles, increase the distance between your vehicle and vehicles applying liquid brine or plowing the roadways, and slow down.

Additional information on the city’s snow and ice preparations and response, visit www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/snow-plow. For the latest information, follow the city on Facebook and Twitter.