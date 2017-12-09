JMU Advances to FCS Semifinals with Walk-Off 46-yard Field Goal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) - Ethan Ratke kicked a career-long 46-yard field goal on the final play of the game and defending FCS champion James Madison rallied to defeat Weber State 31-28 on Friday night and run its winning streak to 25.

Ratke's third field goal capped an eight-play, 39-yard drive after the top-seeded Dukes (13-0) forced the Wildcats (11-3) into a three-and-out and got the ball back on its 31 with 1:06 to play.

The top-seeded Dukes are home next weekend against the winner of Saturday's game between New Hampshire and South Dakota State.

In a wild fourth quarter the teams combined for 35 points, including Bryan Schor's 40-yard touchdown pass to Riley Stapleton and Trai Sharp's two-point conversion run on an inside handoff with 2:08 to play.

Ratke, whose previous best field goal was 40 yards, kicked a 40-yarder with 7:52 to play to pull the Dukes within 21-20. Weber State followed with a 10-play, 82-yard drive capped by Stefan Cantwell's 36-yard pass that Drew Batchelor pulled down between two defenders in the end zone, making it 28-20 with 3:14 to go.

Schor was only 21 of 45 but threw for 359 yards. Stapleton had eight catches for 189 yards and Terrence Alls snared six for 117. Marshall ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

Cantwell was just 12-of-30 passing but had two touchdowns and 238 yard and ran for a score. Kevin Smith had a touchdown rushing and receiving for Weber State.

From JMU Athletics Media Release:

QUICK HITS

JMU scored 11 unanswered points in the final 2:08, sending the Dukes to the national semifinals for the fourth time in program history.

Ethan Ratke tied a program record with a career-best three field goals, including his 46-yard boot as time expired to win the game.

Junior running back Marcus Marshall eclipsed the century mark, rushing for 128 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 9.1 yards per rush on 14 carries. It was his second 100-yard game at JMU and the sixth of his collegiate career.

Bryan Schor was 21-of-45 for 359 yards and a touchdown, as he became JMU’s all-time leader in career passing yards (6,727) and total offense (7,859).

His top-two receiving targets both went over 100 yards on the night, as redshirt sophomore Riley Stapleton had a career-high 189 yards and a score on eight catches, and redshirt senior Terrence Alls added 117 yards on six grabs. Stapleton tied his career high in receptions and his receiving yards total was the second-most in school history.

Defensively, redshirt senior linebacker Kyre Hawkins tallied a game-high 13 tackles and a tackle-for-loss, and senior linebacker Brandon Hereford finished with 11 stops.

Redshirt junior corner Jimmy Moreland also had eight tackles and two pass breakups, with his second breakup forcing the punt which set up JMU’s game-winning drive. Junior corner Rashad Robinson intercepted his seventh pass of the season while also breaking up a pair of passes. He is now tied for the FCS lead in interceptions with Jordan Brown.

WSU quarterback Stefan Cantwell tallied three total touchdowns, passing for 238 yards and two score while leading the team with 47 rushing yards and a touchdown. Two receivers had over 80 yards, led by Kevin Smith’s 85. That included his 81-yard touchdown in the second half.

JMU out-gained Weber State 549-329, including 359-238 through the air.