Friday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Friday's High School Basketball Scores & HighlightsPosted: Updated:
Matteo Rampini and WAHS rallied to beat CHS 53-46
Aundre Hyatt knocks down a three-pointer for the Miller School
Friday's High School Basketball Scores & HighlightsMore>>
Reported by Mike Shiers
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story