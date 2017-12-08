Quantcast

Friday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Matteo Rampini and WAHS rallied to beat CHS 53-46 Matteo Rampini and WAHS rallied to beat CHS 53-46
Aundre Hyatt knocks down a three-pointer for the Miller School Aundre Hyatt knocks down a three-pointer for the Miller School

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 62, Monticello 50
Culpeper 39, Eastern View 34
St. Anne's-Belfield 58, Stuart Country Day, N.J. 33
Western Albemarle 50, Charlottesville 45

BOYS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 67, Monticello 41
Culpeper 98, Eastern View 73
Handley 78, Spotswood 64
Highland-Warrenton 61, Woodberry Forest 54
Miller School 80, St. Anne's-Belfield 63
Stuarts Draft 85, Page County 74
Waynesboro 62, Wilson Memorial 53
Western Albemarle 53, Charlottesville 46
William Monroe 60, Madison County 56