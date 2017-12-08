Report Recommends Strategies for UVA Following Aug. 11 March, Rally

Counterprotesters around the statue of Thomas Jefferson as "alt-right" supporters march around the UVA Rotunda (FILE IMAGE)

The University of Virginia says a review over a torch-light march and rally is complete.

The review by Margolis Healy and Associates was presented to the UVA Board of Visitors on Friday, December 8.

Hundreds of people, including “alt-right” leaders Richard Spencer and Jason Kessler, marched with Tiki torches to the UVA Rotunda on August 11.

The marchers ended up surrounding a group of counterprotestors at the base of the Thomas Jefferson statue.

Fights broke out between the two sides before police officers stepped in to clear the scene.

An independent review by former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy and his team concluded that, "university officials were aware of this event for hours before it began but took no action to enforce separation between groups or otherwise prevent violence."

UVA had responded to Heaphy’s review with a statement that said in part, “The university has acknowledged that its response to the horrific and unprecedented events in August should have been better."

The Healy review makes several recommendations, including assigning more resources for events, centralize security systems and improve intelligence on threat assessments.

The university has already implemented an open-flame ban.

UVA has not responded to a request by NBC29 to release the full report to the media.

12/08/2017 Release from the University of Virginia:

In recent years, UVA has increased its safety and security resources, including the addition of the Ambassadors program and the establishment of a police substation on The Corner. Following the Aug. 11 torch march on Grounds by white supremacists, the University again increased the presence and availability of Ambassadors personnel across Grounds.

The Margolis Healy report identified areas in which UVA currently excels in safety and security. It applauds UVA’s robust emergency operations plan, an advanced security camera network and UVA’s partnerships with other law enforcement and security agencies.

The safety and security review was one of several outcomes of actions taken by the University in the wake of the Aug. 11 events.

In late August, UVA President Teresa A. Sullivan formed a University Working Group, chaired by School of Law Dean Risa Goluboff, and tasked it with reviewing the events of Aug. 11 to seek an understanding of how UVA could have responded differently. The Working Group’s September report included a number of recommended changes to policies and practices to better safeguard the University while maintaining its commitment to constitutionally protected free speech.

The University has taken immediate steps to make UVA and the surrounding areas safer. These steps have included:

Extending the Ambassadors program to provide on-Grounds coverage, including the Lawn and residential areas;

Increasing safety and security personnel at large public events;

Hiring MSA Security to provide a security-risk assessment for large events such as athletic events, “A Concert for Charlottesville,” the Bicentennial Launch Weekend and the Lighting of the Lawn;

Setting new Scott Stadium and John Paul Jones Arena Bag Policy and Entry Procedures; and

Implementing new regulations that govern both open flames on Grounds and the designation of the historical Academical Village as a facility.

The open-flames regulation strengthens University policy such that no one may kindle or authorize an open flame within any University facility or property without the approval of the Office of Environmental Health and Safety or the UVA Medical Center Fire Protection Inspector’s Office. (Exemptions exist for certain outdoor cooking and laboratory equipment when used according to existing guidelines.) Designating the Academical Village as a “facility” positions UVA to prohibit the possession, storage or use of any weapon, firework or explosive chemicals by the general public or visitors.