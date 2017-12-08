Christopher Cantwell Released on Bond

A New Hampshire man charged in connection to the Tiki torch-lit rally at the University of Virginia is no longer behind bars.

Thirty-seven-year-old Christopher Charles Cantwell is out on a $25,000 bond with home-electric monitoring. He cannot leave the state and must not have firearms.

Cantwell is charged with a felony count of illegal use of tear gas. He had participated in the controversial march and rally around UVA Grounds on Friday, August 11. The radio host was scheduled to speak at Jason Kessler’s Unite the Right rally at Emancipation Park the following day.

Cantwell claims he acted in self-defense. He was released from Charlottesville Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail Thursday, December 7.