Pres. Trump Travel Ban to be Heard by Federal Appeals Court

Entrance to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond (FILE IMAGE)

By DENISE LAVOIE

AP Legal Affairs Writer

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - President Donald Trump's updated travel ban is headed back to a federal appeals court in Virginia.

Thirteen judges on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will be asked to decide if the ban discriminates against Muslims or is necessary to protect national security.

Friday's scheduled hearing comes four days after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration can fully enforce the ban as the separate challenges continue before the 4th Circuit and the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit appeals courts.

The 4th Circuit is being asked to reverse the decision of a Maryland judge who issued an injunction barring the administration from enforcing the ban against travelers who have bona fide relationships with people or organizations in the U.S.

The administration insists that the ban is based on legitimate national security concerns.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.