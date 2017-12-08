Gov. McAuliffe Announces Nearly $12.5M in Land Conservation Grants

Release from the Commonwealth of Virginia Office of Governor Terry McAuliffe:

PROVIDENCE FORGE – Governor McAuliffe announced today nearly $12.5 million in grants from the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation (VLCF) to nine projects. The awards will protect almost 4,000 historically significant acres and fund new interpretive tools at multiple sites. Funding was provided by Dominion Energy as part of an $89.5 million agreement to mitigate the adverse impact to historic resources of the Surry-Skiffes Creek Transmission Line.

“Virginia is home to a wealth of historical treasures, and these grants from the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation will improve visitor experiences and enhance educational opportunities at some of our country's most significant sites,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “I am especially pleased that a significant grant from this funding will go towards land preservation that will finally provide the Chickahominy Indian Tribe with permanent access to the river.”

A grant to the Chickahominy Indian Tribe will support the acquisition of tribal lands along the James River, known to them as the Powhatan. This land, to be permanently protected under a conservation easement, will be the first held by the Chickahominy on one of its home rivers in centuries. It will provide a beautiful, appropriate site for the Chickahominy to celebrate and preserve its heritage and traditions, and for all Virginians to better appreciate their important place in the Commonwealth’s past, present, and future.

VLCF will also provide a grant to support the future acquisition of Belmead on the James, a historic plantation constructed around 1845. The plantation was converted into a school which educated more than 15,000 African American and Native American students before closing in the 1970s.

“As Virginians, we play a special role in the stewardship of our national story,” said Secretary of Natural Resources Molly Ward.“The projects receiving funding today protect vulnerable habitats while preserving crucial parts of our collective history, including the under-represented history of Virginia’s Tribes.”

In addition to these projects, grants will fund the land acquisition of five significant battlefield sites associated with both the Revolutionary War and the Civil War, including expanded protections for Yorktown Civil War Battlefield, funding to support the acquisition of Malvern Hill Farm by the Capital Region Land Conservancy, and the purchase of multiple parcels by the Civil War Trust. Two additional grants will be used to develop a new exhibit at Endview Plantation and create a digital model of Fort Crafford, which is part of Fort Eustis in Newport News.