Thursday High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Samantha Brunelle had 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Buffalo Gap 61, Nelson County 27
Miller School 66, Broadway 40
Stuarts Draft 44, Fort Defiance 28
William Monroe 47, Madison County 25
Wilson Memorial 64, Waynesboro 33

BOYS BASKETBALL

Covenant School 58, Roanoke Catholic 46
Fort Defiance 74, Stuarts Draft 72
Nelson County 53, Buffalo Gap 52 OT