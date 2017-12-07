Charlottesville City Council Holds First Budget Meeting for Fiscal Year 2019

Charlottesville City Councilors are setting their sights on the upcoming budget.

Thursday, Council held its first budget work session for fiscal year 2019. This is the first of many work sessions. Three current councilors and the two elected in November rolled up their sleeves and got a preliminary overview of the process.

City Hall says both Mayor Mike Signer and Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy were out of town and unable to attend.

Council doesn't approve a budget and tax levy until April, 2018.