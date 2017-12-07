Quantcast

Charlottesville City Council Holds First Budget Meeting for Fiscal Year 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville City Councilors are setting their sights on the upcoming budget.

Thursday, Council held its first budget work session for fiscal year 2019. This is the first of many work sessions. Three current councilors and the two elected in November rolled up their sleeves and got a preliminary overview of the process.

City Hall says both Mayor Mike Signer and Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy were out of town and unable to attend.

Council doesn't approve a budget and tax levy until April, 2018.

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

