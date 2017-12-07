Augusta County Judge Finds Man Guilty of Beating Man to Death

Thursday in Augusta County, a circuit court judge found a man guilty of first-degree murder in a beating death.

Steven Lanier is now set to be sentenced in April for the death of 53-year old Johnnie Johnson.

Prosecutors proved Lanier beat him to death at the Skyline Motel on Jefferson Highway in October of 2016.

A second man, Carlton Currier, also charged with murder in this case, took the stand today to testify that he hit Johnson, but didn't kill him. He also testified that he saw Lanier attacking Johnson after he hit him.

Currier, was slated for trial Thursday, too, but that was delayed to Jan. 22, 2018, in lieu of his testimony.

"The victim in this case didn't have much in the way of family. There was nobody to accept his body in the end. So it was sad from start to finish. And to be bludgeoned to death is a really personal and a really vial way to go. So we're pleased that the defendant was convicted of the most serious charge," Commonwealth's Attorney Tim Martin said.

The judge in the case said he couldn't get over how badly this individual was beaten.