UVA Announces Inaugural Baseball Hall of Fame Class

University of Virginia Athletics Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 15-member Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame class was unveiled today by current members of the Virginia Baseball team on the program’s social media channels. The inaugural Hall of Fame Class will be inducted at this year’s Step Up to the Plate event on Jan. 27, 2018.

The inaugural class includes Brian Buchanan (1992-94), Mike Cubbage (1969-71), Sean Doolittle (2005-07), Seth Greisinger (1994-96), Danny Hultzen (2009-11), Joe Koshansky (2001-04), Javier Lopez (1996-98), Bill Narleski (1984-87), Mark Reynolds (2002-04), Eppa Rixey (1912-14), Jacob Thompson (2006-08), Coach Jim West (1962-80), Tyler Wilson (2008-11), Coach Dennis Womack (1981-2003) and Ryan Zimmerman (2003-05).

In order to be considered for hall of fame induction, former student-athletes needed to be five years removed from exhaustion of college eligibility. Players and coaches were selected based on accolades earned as a player or coach while at Virginia, distinguishing careers in amateur or professional baseball and/or significant contributions through work or service made to the university.

“This is a great addition for Virginia baseball,” said head coach Brian O’Connor. “It’s important to us as a program to not only recognize our great players but to be able provide the link between the history of Virginia baseball and the guys that will take the field for us this spring.”

At the newly renovated Davenport Field, the Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame will have a prominent display along the right field concourse.

“It’s going to be special to walk through the new entrance in right field and see all the great players who have come through here,” added O’Connor. “It’s also an opportunity for our fans to be a part of the ceremony this year at Step Up to the Plate.”

2018 Baseball Hall of Fame Class (Alphabetical order)

OF - Brian Buchanan (1992-94)

1999 First Team All-American, First Team All-ACC

Owns the program’s single-season home run (22 in 1994) and slugging pct. (.838 in 1994) records

1st round draft pick (24th overall) by the Yankees in 1992 MLB Draft; First UVA player to be selected in first round

Five-year MLB Career with Twins (2000-02), Padres (2002-04) & Mets (2005)

SS – Mike Cubbage (1969-71)

Two-time All-ACC selection (2nd Team – 1970; 1st Team – 1971)

Selected in the 2nd round (25th overall) of the 1971 MLB Draft by the Senators.

Eight-year MLB playing career with Rangers (1974-76), Twins (1976-80) & Mets (1981).

Served as a coach in professional baseball from 1993-2006.

LHP/1B – Sean Doolittle (2005-07)

Three-time All-American – 2nd Team in 2006 & 2007, Freshman in 2005

2006 ACC Player of the Year

Three-time All-ACC selection as a utility player

2nd all-time in career RBIs (167); fourth most career wins (22), sixth lowest career ERA (2.23), eighth most strikeouts (243) in program history

First Cavalier to pitch in an MLB All-Star game

Current pitcher for the Washington Nationals, made MLB debut with A’s 2012.

Selected in the first round – supplemental (41st overall) – by the A’s in the 2007 MLB First Year Player Draft

RHP – Seth Greisinger (1994-96)

Unanimous First Team All-American (1996); 1996 ACC Tournament MVP; Bronze Medalist in the 1996 Olympics

Holds single season records for wins (12), innings pitched (123)

His 1.76 ERA in 1996 was the lowest in the ACC

2nd All-time in career strikeouts (290)

Struck out 16 batters vs. UNC on 3/23/96, third most in program history

Selected in the 1st round (6th overall) of the 1996 MLB Draft by the Tigers

MLB career spanned eight years with Tigers (1998, 2000, 2002), Twins (2004) & Braves (2005).

LHP – Danny Hultzen (2009-11)

Selected 2nd overall by the Mariners in the 2011 First Year Player Draft, UVA’S Highest overall draft pick

Three-time, First Team All-American (2009, 2010, 2011)

2011 John Olerud Two Way Player of the Year

2010 & 2011 ACC Pitcher of the Year

2009 Freshman of the Year

Three-time First Team All-ACC and All-Academic Team member (2009, 2010, 2011)

Program’s all-time leader in strikeouts (395) and single season record holder with 165 in 2011

His 2.08 career ERA is the third lowest in program history

LHP/1B – Joe Koshansky (2001-04)

Selected in the sixth round (170th overall) by the Rockies in the 2004 MLB Draft

2004 First Team All-American

2004 ACC Player of the Year

Single season record holder in RBIs with 67

Ranked in the top-10 in career wins, innings pitched, games started and home runs

Two-time First Team All-ACC (2003, 2004)

LHP – Javier Lopez (1996-98)

Four-time World Series Champion

Selected in the fourth round (133rd overall) by the D’Backs in the 1998 MLB Draft

13-year MLB career with Rockies (2003-05), D’Backs (2005), Red Sox (2006-09), Pirates (2010) & Giants (2010-16)

SS – Bill Narleski (1984-87)

Program’s all-time leader in career hits (281) and total bases (431); second in career runs (193; third in career RBIs (166), career walks (125) and career stolen bases (72); fifth in career doubles (52); sixth in career home runs (28)

Single season record holder for on-base pct. (.524) in 1984

Three-time All-ACC selection (2nd team in 85 & 87; 1st team in 86)

Selected in the 18th round (461st overall) of the 1986 MLB First Year Player Draft by the Orioles

SS – Mark Reynolds (2002-04)

Selected in the 16th round (476th overall) of the 2004 MLB Draft

Has hit 281 career MLB home runs

Previously held UVA single season record for runs with 60 in 2004

2004 Second Team All-ACC selection

LHP – Eppa Rixey (1912-14)

Inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1963; UVA’s and the ACC’s only player in Cooperstown

Held the MLB record for wins by a lefthander before Warren Spahn surpassed him in 1962

21-year MLB Career with the Phillies (1912-20) and Reds (1921-33)

RHP – Jacob Thompson (2006-08)

Unanimous 2007 First Team All-American, 2006 Freshman All-American

First Team All-ACC (2007), Second Team All-ACC (2006)

Had the lowest ERA (1.50) in the ACC in 2007, went 11-0 and struck out 101 batters

Finalist for the 2007 Roger Clemens Award

Left Virginia with the most career wins (27) – has since been surpassed

Selected in the fifth round (160th overall) by the Braves in the 2008 MLB draft

Coach – Jim West (1962-80)

UVA Head Coach from 1962-80, compiling 281 wins in 19 seasons.

Took UVA to its first NCAA Regional in 1972

Won the 1972 ACC Regular Season Championship

Only number retired in UVA History

RHP – Tyler Wilson (2008-11)

Winner of the 2011 Lowes Senior CLASS Award for Baseball

2011 Second Team All-ACC and All-Academic Team selection

Played the 2017 season with Baltimore Orioles, made his MLB debut in 2015

Reached the College World Series in 2009 & 2011

Selected in the 10th round (305th overall) by the Orioles in the 2011 MLB Draft

Has the second most career wins (27), fourth most career appearances (91) in UVA history

Went 10-0 with a 2.24 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 2011.

Coach – Dennis Womack (1981-2003)

UVA Head coach from 1981-2003, compiling 594 career wins, the second most in program history

Made NCAA Regional in 1985 and in 1996

Won the 1985 ACC Regular Season Championship and the 1996 ACC Tournament Championship

1985 ACC Coach of the Year

3B – Ryan Zimmerman (2003-05)

2009 MLB All-Star, Silver Slugger Award Winner and Gold Glove Award winner

Selected in the first round (4th overall) by the Nationals in the 2005 First Year Player Draft

5th highest career batting average (.355), eighth most career hits (250)

2005 Second Team All-American

Two-time All-ACC selection (2nd Team in 2005, 1st team in 2004)

Gold Medalist for USA Baseball in the 2004 World University Games