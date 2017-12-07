USPS Offices to Extend Hours on Saturdays this Month

Release from United States Postal Service:

For customer convenience, select Post Offices in the greater Richmond area will be offering extended retail window hours on two Saturdays in December to help customers complete their holiday mailing before Christmas.

The Post Offices shown in the chart below will be extending Saturday hours on Dec. 9 and 16. Post Offices not listed will retain normal retail hours. Hours are posted in retail lobbies and online at www.usps.com.

Post Office

Address

ZIP Code

Normal Closing

Special Holiday Closing,

Dec. 9 & 16

Richmond Main

1801 Brook Road

23232

2 p.m.

4 p.m.

Fredericksburg Main

600 Princess Anne St.

22401

2:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

Charlottesville Main

1155 Seminole Trail

22906

2 p.m.

4 p.m.

Spotsylvania

7420 Brock Road

22553

Noon

2 p.m.

Glen Allen

4990 Sadler Pl.

23060

2:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

Customers are invited to visit www.usps.com where many products and services can be obtained from the comfort of their home or office. From this site Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express supplies can be shipped directly to customers free of charge; stamps can be purchased and delivered by the carrier; postage can be printed and requests for package pick-up can be made without the need to drive anywhere. Self-Service Kiosks are available in 29 locations throughout the Richmond District, and by using a debit or credit card, almost any service that can be transacted at the retail window can be obtained at the kiosk before, during or after lobby hours.

USPS is asking customers to mail early in the day (before 1 p.m.) and early in the season. Special early collections of mail from Post Offices and blue boxes will get holiday mail into the processing environment earlier and on its way sooner.

