Charlottesville Post Office Hosts Job Fair

Thursday, the main Post Office in Charlottesville held a job fair, in effort to fill some empty positions for the holidays and beyond.

It is hiring rural carriers and assistant rural carriers. Both jobs pay $17.40 per hour. Some of the openings are just for holidays and weekends, while others are full-time.

The Postal Service says applicants must have a valid driver's license and a background of driving history or experience.

"These are entry level positions. Flexible positions, where we are responding to work load and bringing on more staff as our work load increase,” Darryl Seay, manager of Post Office operations, said.

If you weren't able to attend the job fair, you can apply here.