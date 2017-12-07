Kroger Hosts Shop to Stop Hunger Competition

The competition was hosted by the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

People from some of central Virginia's most recognizable businesses got to take part in a little supermarket sweep on Thursday, December 7.

The "Shop to Stop Hunger" competition is hosted by the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The madness unfolded in the Kroger at Barracks Road Shopping Center, entertaining shoppers who stopped to watch the chaos.

Representatives from places like Shenandoah Joe, Veritas Vineyards, and Kardinal Hall got to race down the aisles, cramming as much food as they could into their shopping carts within 60 seconds.

Each food item they grabbed is now at the food bank to be distributed to families in need.

"They're serving so many organizations in the area - food banks, pantries,” says Lindsay Dorrier III of Bold Rock Hard Cider. “They're all over the place in helping, so why not give back to a great organization?"

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank will feed more than 100,000 people in December.

Dorrier, who represented Bold Rock, won the grand prize.

He says it was a funny and exciting way to give back during the holidays.