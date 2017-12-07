Albemarle County Police Arrest Home Daycare Center Operator on Child Neglect Charge

Albemarle County police are investigating a case of neglect at a home daycare operation.

Detectives say they discovered more than a dozen infants and young children with only one woman caring for them.

Now she's facing a felony charge.

Albemarle police and Child Protective Services raided this house in the Forest Lakes subdivision after receiving a tip about potential child neglect.

The children’s parents responded with both surprise and anger upon learning this information.

Police arrested 53-year-old Kathy Rohm on Wednesday, December 6.

She's charged with felony cruelty and injuries to children.

Police say Rohm was running a daycare center in her house on Turnberry Circle. They have not yet determined if she's licensed.

Investigators found 16 children inside the house. They range from just a few months old to four years old.

Police say some children were wearing diapers that clearly needed to be changed.

Rohm was denied bond on Thursday, December 7, in juvenile and domestic relations court.

"So this was a bond hearing on Thursday for the court to initially look at bond but because the defendant was already on a bond, the court decided that the presumption that's required to hold someone with bond would not be overcome and so bond was denied,” says Scott Goodman, her attorney.

Rohm is already facing a felony assault charge on an EMT from a previous incident.

At this point, detectives say the children don't have any physical injuries.

Police say more charges are pending. Rohm’s next court date is set for January 8.

Authorities say the daycare has been running for some time, and they want to hear from anyone who may have additional information that could help them in this case.

Albemarle County Police Department Facebook Post:

