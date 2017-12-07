Trial Delayed for Former Officer Accused of Forcible Sodomy

A former Charlottesville police officer will have to wait before a jury can decide whether or not he sexually assaulted a woman.

A two-day jury trial was set to start on Thursday, December 7, for thirty-six-year-old Christopher Seymore who has been charged with two counts of forcible sodomy, but a witness is ill and the trial had to be delayed.

He was arrested last fall and fired from the police department after Ronna Gary filed a complaint.

Gary says Seymore was investigating another incident on her street when he forced her to perform sexual acts twice - once while he was on duty.

She says that the alleged assaults have changed her life.

A new court date has yet to be set.