IIHS Releases 2018 Top Vehicle Safety Picks

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has released its top vehicle safety picks for 2018.

Fifteen vehicles qualified for the Top Safety Pick Plus Award from the institute after the requirements were strengthened to include good-rated headlights and good or acceptable passenger-side protection in small overlap front crashes.

Another 47 vehicles earn the Top Safety Pick Award, which now requires acceptable or good headlights.

"The improvements in occupant protection have been amazing over the past decades, all automakers now recognize the important role of safety in consumer choice, and they are increasingly receptive to working with our engineers to understand the next steps in keeping people from harm in motor vehicle crashes and to make real changes in their vehicle designs." Adrian Lund, president, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Most of the Top Safety Pick Plus Awards went to Hyundai Motor Company with 6 awards and Subaru with four. Toyota had the most vehicles on the top safety pick with 10 winning the award.